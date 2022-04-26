ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mo Senate approves naming STL bridge in honor of fallen officer

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - The Missouri Senate approves naming a St. Louis bridge in honor of a fallen city officer.

Tamarris "Bo" Bohannon, who was shot and killed while responding to a call in August of 2020 in south St. Louis.

State Senator Steve Roberts of St. Louis gained approval Monday to have the I-44 bridge over Hampton Avenue named for Officer Bohannon.

The Senator's bill also adds the rank of Captain to the secton of Interstate 70 previously named for retired officer David Dorn, who also died during the summer of 2020. That change was at the request of the Dorn family.

