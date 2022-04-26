Trial date set in the death of Leneal Frazier

A trial date has been set for the former MPD officer charged with killing an innocent man during a high-speed chase last year.

Court proceedings will get underway on September 19th for Brian Cummings in connection with the death of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier. Fraizer was in his jeep at a north Minneapolis intersection when Cummings' squad car slammed into it at nearly 80 miles an hour while he was pursuing a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say that during the chase, Cummings speed reached 100 miles an hour, while disregarding red lights, stop signs and partially obstructed intersections, all violations of protocol.

Leneal Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who shot the viral video of George Floyd's murder.