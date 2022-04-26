ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl Rove slams Democrats over lack of plan, no ideas to tackle inflation

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer White House chief of staff Karl Rove slammed Democrats Tuesday for not having a plan to tackle key midterm election issues, telling "America's Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that the party is going to get "whacked" in November if they continue to lack consensus on handling former President...

