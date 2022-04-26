ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Jake Owen To Launch 34-Date Tour Next Month

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Owen will head out on a headlining tour, called the Up There Down Here Tour, beginning...

Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Dustin Lynch’s Party Mode Tour Is Living Up to Its Name: Backstage Bourbon, a ‘Splash Zone’ + More

If you name your tour "Party Mode," you'd better be ready to deliver. Fortunately, Dustin Lynch is a pro, and he's doing exactly that on the road in 2022. During his decade-long career to date, the singer has put out five albums, charted eight No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, played countless festivals and toured with some of the biggest names in the genre. He's even mounted his own Las Vegas pool party, the Pool Situation.
MUSIC
Jake Owen
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Whiskey Riff

Jason Aldean Goes Full T-Pain On “Ain’t Enough Cowboy” From New Album ‘Georgia’

If you’re a fan of traditional country and hate the overproduced garbage on the radio these days, I’ve got good news for you: There’s no need for you to listen to Jason Aldean‘s “Ain’t Enough Cowboy.” At a time when it seems like country music is moving away from all of the pop production, Jason swerved hard in the other direction and went full 2007 T-Pain with the track from Georgia, the newly-released second half of his double album, Macon, Georgia. The […] The post Jason Aldean Goes Full T-Pain On “Ain’t Enough Cowboy” From New Album ‘Georgia’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée releases new single as ARO

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée Osbourne has shared a new single under the alias ARO. Listen to new track ‘Against Mine’ below. The dark electro-pop track is her first new music in two years. A press release says Aimee “will share more new music this year.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Drops Epic Promo Video for Upcoming 2022 Tour

Tim McGraw is teasing his 2022 tour with an explosive throwback to one of his classics. The country music superstar teased his fans with a video clip that he posted on social media, Monday. It basically asked “How Bad Do You Want It.” In the clip, he’s doing a sound check as his band starts tuning the instruments. Then you hear the bombastic chorus from one of McGraw’s old songs. And with a sweep of his hand, he lets us know it’s all good.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Amber Heard, Kim Basinger, Chris Rock + More!

ELON MUSK WAS AMBER HEARD'S REBOUND GUY: Elon Musk was just a rebound for Amber Heard. The actress’s former agent testified Wednesday (April 27th) that Heard said the billionaire was “just filling space” and she didn’t love him. The two dated shortly after her split from Johnny Depp in May 2016.
CELEBRITIES

