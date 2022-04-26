ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Def Leppard Frontman Believes Covid Delays Will Benefit 'The Stadium Tour'

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDef Leppard frontman Joe Elliott feels the delays caused by the pandemic to the soon-to-be launched “Stadium Tour” ultimately benefitted the band. Leppard will be out on the road all summer with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts with opening night set for June 16th at Atlanta's SunTrust...

