The Best and Worst Generic Products to Purchase

Finding ways to conserve money is always a brilliant idea, whether you're single or married or have a large or small family. And, with so many generic options available these days, it's easy to fall into the trap of buying the cheapest items and saving your money for something else. However, "cheaper" does not automatically imply "better.

So, how can you determine which brands are worth paying more for and which aren't? Follow these guidelines so that the next time you go shopping, you'll know when to prioritize quality over price.

Generics are the best things to buy.

It isn't always the wisest decision to spend extra for a brand name. Here are four goods that you should purchase in bulk.

1. Cereal

A bowl of cereal is a quick and inexpensive method to ensure that you and your children enjoy breakfast before rushing out. There is nearly always a generic variant on the shelf with a similar name next to it for every cereal brand name- Cheerios, Apple Jacks, Lucky Charms.

It's not only the same name; the product itself is frequently the same. So don't go out of your way to buy the name brand.

According to the blog Taste of Home, most generic cereals may be substituted for their more expensive name-brand equivalents with little to no difference in flavor. The main difference may be in the appearance of the grain, but your wallet is unconcerned.

Depending on how much cereal your family consumes in a month, switching to generic could save you money.

2. Seasonings & Spices

Cooking at home rather than dining is a terrific way to save money. You don't have to pay tax or tip, and the food is less expensive and likely healthier. It's also an excellent technique to stay safe from the virus during the COVID-19 epidemic.

You'll want to use a range of spices to make your meals taste as lovely as the food you'd get at a restaurant. However, just because herbs can make a significant difference in the kitchen in terms of flavor doesn't mean you should spend more money on them than you need to.

"The cost gap between the store brand and the marquee names is mostly based on one simple factor: marketing," Roxanne Edwards of Stop & Shop's Consumer Affairs Department told the site The Kitchn. To put it another way, you're unlikely to detect much of a difference if you use generic spices.

3. Use of diapers

When it comes to their children, all parents want the best for them. So, while buying brand-name baby food and other baby goods makes sense, not everything you buy for your children is worth the brand-name price.

Because babies go through so many diapers per day, the generic brand will suffice and save you money. While it may take some trial and error to discover a brand you like, and buying in bulk is always more cost-effective, according to VeryWellFamily.com, finding a generic choice that works won't be challenging. Diapers are only utilized briefly and will be thrown away as soon as they are no longer needed.

4. Prescription medications

Most likely, you spend more money on prescriptions than you need to. Prescription drugs are one of the best goods to buy generic instead of squandering money away. Generic does not imply inferiority; it simply means that it is less expensive. According to Business Insider, generic medications go through the same amount of testing and formulation as brand-name drugs.

According to Dr. Niteesh K. Choudhry, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and executive director of the Center for Healthcare Delivery Sciences at Brigham and Women's Hospital, national drug spending could drop by as much as $5.9 billion if more patients substituted generic drugs for their common brand-name drugs.

The Worst Things To Buy When Buying Generic

On the other hand, many products are well worth the brand name – and the price. Here are three goods that should never be purchased in generic form.

1. Paper Towels

When the COVID-19 outbreak triggered state shutdowns in early 2020, toilet paper was one of the first items to fly off the shelves. This left many others scrambling to buy whatever and wherever they could, frequently at a high cost and of poor quality.

Many people have discovered that high-quality toilet paper is well worth the investment. Generic toilet paper is often uncomfortably thin or rough, similar to what you'd find in a port-a-potty stall, and the rolls are often smaller, so the extra money spent on brand names is worth it.

2. Big-Name Electronics

When it comes to big electronics, you can save a lot of money by choosing the cheaper version over the brand name, but you won't receive the quality you want. Brand-name TVs and other devices are worth the extra money since they often come with more robust warranties, customer care, and support than cheaper alternatives.

SimplyThriftingLiving.com claims that generic brand gadgets may not work with other brand name devices in your home and that "off-brands are infamous for being low quality.

While you may save money in the short run, you'll need to repurchase the same item when your generic device breaks down or gives you difficulties sooner than a name-brand one. Save yourself the hassle and money.

3. Goat cheese

While good cheese can be pricy, it is one culinary item that is well worth the extra money.

According to registered dietitian Jennifer McDaniel, owner of McDaniel Nutrition in St. Louis, MO, for TheHealthy.com, generic cheese often contains unnecessary additives and fillers to maintain a low price point. "Plus, they tend to score lower on taste tests than brand-name fromage, and they don't save you that much anyhow."

4. Paint for the Home

Paint can be costly, especially if you're repainting several rooms. Professional painters told The Wirecutter that "you get what you pay for when it comes to house paint.

They looked at various paints to see which required the fewest coats to cover, which lasted longer, and looked better than generic/cheaper alternatives. Choose a reputable name brand because you'll be living with the paint for an extended period.