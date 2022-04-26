ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner Identifies East Los Angeles Shooting Victim

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 27-year-old man who was shot to death in East Los Angeles was identified today.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Kern Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Pedro Medina Jr. was the victim who was fatally shot, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Medina was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information about suspects or motive was not immediately available, Koerner said. Sheriff's homicide detectives were at the crime scene looking for evidence and witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

