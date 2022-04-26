Baseball With Orion Cancelled

WESTMORELAND — Hunter Kierpiec pitched a complete game, allowing one run and one hit while striking out seven to help Westmoreland earn a 9-1 win over Herkimer in a Center State Conference Division II baseball game on Tuesday. Kierpiec also walked three in earning his third win of the...
KNOXVILLE — Knoxville High School's David Hise has figured out where he'll continue his basketball career on the next level. Hise made his decision official Monday afternoon inside Knoxville's auditorium. The senior, who averaged 21.2 points, seven rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per outing for the Blue Bullets...
Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
Here are scores and highlights from Tuesday’s high school softball action in Calhoun County; includes area tournament schedule involving county teams. JACKSONVILLE – Macey Roper went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Lily Henry scattered three hits over seven innings as Pleasant Valley wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 victory over White Plains.
GRAND RAPIDS — The Saints and Saints went back and forth Thursday in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference men's lacrosse semifinal with the Saints of Siena Heights getting the win, 9-8.
Aquinas and SHU traded goals in the opening period with Aquinas leading 2-1 after the first. SHU (10-5) answered and took a 3-2...
