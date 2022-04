Gene Simmons revealed that in addition to packing it in on the road — Kiss is done as a recording entity. The band's last album was 2012's Top Three Monster collection. Simmons was pressed by Classic Rock magazine as to whether he saw Kiss ever recording a followup to its 20th studio set. Simmons said, “I do not. Not to say we don’t enjoy the creative process, but Kiss is not a charity. Working your ass off to have somebody download or stream your music for free is not my idea of how things should be. When you don’t put a value on music, it doesn’t have value.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO