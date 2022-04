There will soon be more reasons to raise a glass in Northern Kentucky — and more bourbon to fill it. The Newport-based New Riff Distilling has announced it is expanding with plans to build a new barrel warehouse on a 10-acre site in Silver Grove, Kentucky. According to a release, the warehouse will be able to house and age more than 40,000 barrels of whiskey, with the option to add more space in the future.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO