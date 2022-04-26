ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

See Police Patches for Autism Awareness in Worcester County

Each year, during the month of April, people around the world honor the contribution of people on the autism spectrum and recognize the need for...

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

