OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select punter Jordan Stout with their fourth pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Stout is the first punter taken in this year’s draft. He grew up playing soccer and played football at Virginia Tech before transferring to Penn State in 2019. Stout will most likely take over for longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch. We’ve selected Penn State punter @JORDANSTOUT92 with pick No. 130! pic.twitter.com/MF6R8RmWC0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022 The addition of Stout puts into question whether Koch will be cut from the team. Koch is owed a base salary of $2.1 million...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 52 MINUTES AGO