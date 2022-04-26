IUP Punxsy Culinary Arts Academy Awarded Second $1 Million State Grant for New Educational Facility Construction Project
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) and Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) today confirmed Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and its acclaimed Academy of Culinary Arts will receive a second $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for a major Jefferson County construction project to replace a 32-year-old...www.explorejeffersonpa.com
Comments / 0