Punxsutawney, PA

IUP Punxsy Culinary Arts Academy Awarded Second $1 Million State Grant for New Educational Facility Construction Project

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) and Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) today confirmed Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and its acclaimed Academy of Culinary Arts will receive a second $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for a major Jefferson County construction project to replace a 32-year-old...

