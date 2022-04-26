ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Stolen equipment recovered in Graves County

By Evan Beebe
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, a search warrant executed at a residence and shop in Graves County resulted in the discovery of stolen property. Prior to the search, detectives with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Mayfield Police Department (MDP) were working a joint investigation into stolen equipment. The sheriff's office was investigating...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
State
Tennessee State
Mayfield, KY
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTXL ABC 27 News

Taylor County Deputies search for escaped inmate

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is working with FDOC K-9 Officers to locate an inmate that escaped from Taylor County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, the escapee is Joseph "J.J." Padgett, a white male from Perry. He was being held in jail on property crime and drug charges.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Authorities Identify 27-Year-Old Man Killed In SW OKC Collision

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly collision between a car and motorcycle in southwest OKC. Cody Lee Beal, 27, died on the scene of the crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The collision happened just after 9 a.m. near West Reno Avenue and North Council...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Mdp#Mpd#Ke

Comments / 0

Community Policy