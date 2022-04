The Cincinnati Cyclones twisted things up for the Toledo Walleye Thursday night in the quest for the Kelly Cup. After a thrilling 2-0 shutout over the Walleye at Heritage Bank Center on April 28, the Cyclones are now 3-2 on the series, trying to win four out of seven games to advance to the next round of ECHL playoffs. Toledo took the first game of the series, followed by Cincinnati's two in a row and another Toledo win.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO