Boston City Council to weigh virtual access mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO