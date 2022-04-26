ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston City Council to weigh virtual access mandate

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston City Council will soon consider whether to maintain virtual access to city proceedings, or revert back to pre-pandemic in-person meetings, hearings and working sessions. Allston-Brighton Councilor Liz Breadon will formally file the measure that would make virtual accommodations mandatory for the Council, setups popularized during the COVID-19...

Boston

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cambridge City Council Forcefully Rejects Effort to Delay Mass. Ave. Bike Lanes

The Cambridge City Council rejected two policy orders that sought to delay implementation of the city’s Cycling Safety Ordinance on Monday night after sitting through two and a half hours of public testimony from constituents. At Monday’s Cambridge City Council meeting, Councilors Dennis Carlone, Paul Toner, and E. Denise...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu responds to school security demands over guns found in Boston Public Schools

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is responding to the demands of a community group that’s calling for more security measures in the state’s largest school district. According to Boston Safety of Our Schools, eight guns have been found in Boston Public Schools since September. Several of those firearms, including one found in an elementary school, have been loaded.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Live 95.9

This is the Healthiest County in Massachusetts, Check Out the Top Ten

Berkshire County has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Local leaders discuss how to navigate Boston while Black

The inaugural ‘How to Boston While Black’ Summit is kicking off Thursday. Local Black leaders, community members and allies will gather over the course of three days, taking part in workshops and panels that discuss how to best navigate Boston’s professional and cultural landscape as a Black person. The summit is focused specifically on building a thriving Black business network across the region.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

AG Settles Housing Discrimination Cases In Boston, Canton, Ashland, Wellesley

BOSTON (CBS) – The office of Attorney General Maura Healey settled four cases against real estate companies, earlier this month, alleging they refused to rent to recipients of federal housing assistance known as Section 8. The alleged incidents took place in Ashland, Canton, Boston, and Wellesley. “Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for all of our residents has always been one of the biggest priorities of my office,” Healey wrote in a statement. WBZ-TV spoke with Jan, who says her loved one is an alleged victim in one of the cases. Jan said she and her family want to remain anonymous...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

House Democrats on Beacon Hill shoot down tax-break efforts in Monday budget debate

House Democrats kicked off debate Monday on a nearly $50 billion state budget bill by rejecting Republican-led efforts to weave tax relief into the annual spending plan. Massachusetts raked in more than $5 billion in surplus tax revenues last fiscal year and is running at least $1.5 billion ahead of the current year’s projections, performance that — coupled with more than $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act socked away for future use — has generated a steady hum of calls for relief.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Protester arrested outside Mayor Wu’s home, the first under new law

A woman was arrested after she allegedly banged a utensil against a cooking pot and refused to leave. A protester demonstrating outside Mayor Michelle Wu’s Roslindale home was arrested by Boston police on Monday morning, the first such arrest since city officials passed a law limiting when protests can occur in residential areas last month.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

This North End restaurant is not offering outdoor dining: Here’s why

BOSTON — A restaurant owner in Boston's North End neighborhood has decided not to offer outdoor dining this year while others are begrudgingly going through with outdoor dining. A number of North End restaurant owners expressed outrage over the $7,500 fee they are facing for offering outdoor dining, a...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Saugus Iron Works issues a challenge

SAUGUS — Iron Works National Historic Site invites residents and visitors to participate in the City Nature Challenge event on Sunday.  “It’s really a very level no-pressure way to connect The post Saugus Iron Works issues a challenge appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
MassLive.com

‘It doesn’t matter whether I support’ sports betting, Senate President Karen Spilka says with debate on Massachusetts bill underway

With the Massachusetts Senate likely just hours away from passing a bill to authorize sports betting in the commonwealth, Senate President Karen Spilka on Thursday again refused to disclose her stance on the legislation. “It doesn’t matter whether I support it,” Spilka told MassLive during a press conference at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

