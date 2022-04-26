ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

SPONSORED: Ram Truck Month, Jeep Celebration Event at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram

By exploreJefferson
explorejeffersonpa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Ram Truck Month and Jeep Celebration Event at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. Get 0% financing for 72 months on NEW 2022 Ram 1500 4 x...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines

When your long-term plans include driving the Chevy truck you buy today for many years, that truck should have a Duramax engine under the hood. This is the brand of diesel engines used by Chevy across the truck lineup, and these engines last a long time. Unlike some brands that don’t offer this engine in the midsize truck models, Chevy gives you a diesel powertrain across the board, making it easy for you to have the power you need and the longevity you deserve.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Take A Tour Of The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Interior: Video

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV made its big debut earlier in the year, with GM pulling the sheets at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. As an all-electric variant of the popular pickup nameplate, the Chevy Silverado EV promises a good deal of innovation, and that’s reflected in the design both inside and out. Now, we’re taking a tour of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV interior with the following GM Authority exclusive video.
HOME & GARDEN
FOXBusiness

Ford recalling over 650,000 trucks, SUVs

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 650,000 trucks and SUVs for windshield wiper arms that may break and fail. The recall covers certain 2020-2021 F-150, Expedition, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator vehicles. According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Clarion, PA
Cars
City
Clarion, PA
Fox News

Ford CEO Jim Farley reconfirms next generation electric truck coming in 2025

The Ford F-150 Lightning officially entered production on Tuesday, but Ford is already working on the next version of its full-size electric pickup. Ford CEO Jim Farley said during an event celebrating the manufacturing milestone that "we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City in Tennessee for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one."
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
Autoweek.com

The Ram EV Pickup Debuts This Fall

The Ram EV Pickup will make its official debut this fall. Ram teased a video of the Ram 1500 EV on Twitter that shows the upcoming truck's signature lighting. Ram has not revealed any details about the upcoming truck's powertrain or battery capacity. Battery-electric pickups are picking up steam: Rivian...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Ram#Jeep Compass#Vehicles#Ram Truck Month#Jeep Celebration Event#Eyt Media Group Inc
Axios

Corvette goes electric: GM turns sports car into EV

The Corvette roar is turning into a purr. Driving the news: General Motors announced Monday that it will make electric versions of the iconic sports car, replacing the vehicle's rumbling engine with the soft whir of an EV powertrain. GM President Mark Reuss said on LinkedIn that the plans include...
CARS
insideevs.com

Chevrolet Shows Off The First-Ever Silverado EV In New Ad

With the Ford F-150 Lightning fully electric pickup truck officially launching today, interest in such vehicles is rising. Pickup trucks are extremely popular on our shores, and the F-150 has been the best-selling model for years. However, there are still a whole lot of folks who'd rather have a Chevy Silverado. With that said, we can't think of a better time for General Motors to release a new ad about the upcoming Silverado EV.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1983 Dodge Rampage

Once the Dodge Omni/Plymouth Horizon, front-wheel-drive econoboxes that began life as Chrysler Europe designs, proved to be strong sellers in North America, Lee Iacocca and his poker buddies decided that a pickup based on the Omnirizon platform would be a fine idea. The result was the Dodge Rampage and its Plymouth-badged sibling, the Scamp. I found one of those cartrucks in a Denver-area wrecking yard a while back.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2022 Chevy Express Towing Capacities

The Chevy Express nameplate is well-established as a trusty workhorse vehicle, providing ample interior space and towing capacity for both passengers and cargo. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the Chevy Express with regard to the van’s towing capacities, breaking it down in terms of each powertrain and van body style on offer.
The Verge

GM teases ‘electrified’ version of the Chevy Corvette coming next year

General Motors will release an “electrified” version of the Chevy Corvette next year, followed by a fully electric version of the iconic sports car soon after that, the automaker’s president Mark Reuss said on CNBC Monday. Reuss wouldn’t confirm when the all-electric ‘Vette would make its debut,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Black Accent Package Available Again

The Chevy Blazer crossover first hit the scene for the 2019 model year, with the 2022 Chevy Blazer offered as the fourth model year of the current generation. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Blazer’s Black Accent Package is once again available to order. Back in February, GM...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy