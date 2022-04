WASHINGTON (AP) — Growing up as childhood friends in the Bahamas, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Lucius Fox talked about one day reaching the majors together. On Wednesday night, they shared a ballfield as starters in the big leagues — Chisholm at second base for the Miami Marlins, Fox at shortstop for the Washington Nationals. They are the first pair of Bahamas-born players to appear in the same Major League Baseball game since 1961.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO