The Utah Jazz will try to keep their postseason alive as they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their first-round series. Coming off an ugly loss in Dallas, Utah returns to the friendly confines of Vivint Arena where it owns the best home record in the league (15-3) since the start of February. The Mavs, meanwhile, have lost 12 of their past 13 games in Utah. They'll have to buck the trend if they want to close out the series Thursday night and advance to the West semifinals. The Jazz stay in control during the second quarter and take a 53-41 lead into halftime.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO