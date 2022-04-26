ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Tending twine versus Isles

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Samsonov will defend the cage at home against the Islanders on Tuesday, Tom...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek & Middleton

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Spun

Capitals Share Tuesday Injury Update On Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin was injured late in Sunday night’s game, but fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be serious. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters he is “optimistic” that Ovechkin will be available for the team’s first playoff game next week. The NHL regular season ends on Friday, with the first round of the postseason beginning next Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Batherson’s 2nd goal comes in OT as Senators beat Devils 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Batherson also scored in regulation, Tim Stutzle had a pair of goals and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa in this matchup of teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Traveling with team

Ovechkin (upper body) join the Capitals for their two-game road trip, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports Wednesday. The team didn't provide any additional details regarding Ovechkin's availability for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders but it's certainly a step in the right direction that he is with the team. Whether the world-class forward suits up in either of Washington's final two regular-season contests will likely depend on whether the team can move up in the Metro Division standings.
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Ilya Samsonov
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 1

The biggest storyline from this game was the continued eye-popping production from Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Both players contributed points on all four Lightning goals, adding to their staggering totals over the past several games. Stamkos, who posted two goals and two assists against Columbus, is on a seven-game...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS LA

Andersson scores early in 3rd, Kings beat Kraken 5-3

Lias Andersson's first goal of the season for Los Angeles snapped a tie early in the third period and the Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 Wednesday night.Gabriel Vilardi, Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore and Andreas Athanasioiu also scored for playoff-bound Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick made 36 saves to get his fifth straight win.With a playoff spot and their first-round pairing against Edmonton already clinched, the Kings rested a handful of their regulars on Wednesday. Among them were team points leader Anze Kopitar (66 on 19 goals and 47 assists), and leading goal scorer Adrian Kempe (34)."We had a lot of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Not available Thursday

Demko (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site. Unsurprisingly, the Canucks won't risk Demko suffering a more serious injury now that they've been eliminated from playoff contention. The 26-year-old should be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Oilers as well.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Alex Iafallo: In Thursday's lineup

Iafallo (rest) will play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Iafallo was rested Wednesday versus the Kraken. He'll return from a one-game absence with two goals in his last five outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Back in action

Kopitar (rest) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Kopitar received a one-game breather, but he should be expected to center the first line again in the Kings' regular-season finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Reaches 25 points

Luostarinen delivered two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators. This was the fourth box-score multiplier in Luostarinen's young career. While the Finn is a key cog on the penalty kill, the Panthers have yet to feature him on the power play to the point where he'd garner much attention in fantasy leagues. That said, Florida is the top team in the league and his development is being fast tracked due to supreme talent up and down that lineup. Luostarinen has nine goals and 16 assists with one game to go in the regular season.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Not playing in finale

Arvidsson (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Arvidsson is among the players being rested for this contest, as are linemates Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore. All of those forwards are expected to be ready for Game 1 versus the Oilers next week.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Strikes twice in shutout

Verhaeghe deposited a pair of third-period goals in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators. The burgeoning pivot missed three games before returning against the Bruins on Tuesday. Verhaeghe failed to crack the scoresheet in that contest, but he looked spry and lit the lamp on half his shots against the Senators. Look no further if you need a sneaky option in playoff pools.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-34-10) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (44-23-12) 7 PM | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to win their final road game of the season, as they face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. The Islanders fell 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes...
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

Reports: Caps rule out Ovi vs. Isles, status vs. Rangers TBD

Head coach Peter Laviolette ruled out Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders on Thursday but left open the possibility that he could play in Friday’s regular season finale against the New York Rangers, according to multiple reports including The Washington Post. Ovechkin, 36,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Resting Thursday

Danault won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Danault will get a one-game break before the playoffs. The 29-year-old ends the regular season with 51 points in 79 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Shuts out Sens

Knight made 27 saves in a 4-0 win over Ottawa on Thursday. It was a nice rebound for the rookie who allowed five in his last start against Tampa Bay. Knight is 6-1 in his last seven games played (five starts). He may have allowed five in that loss to Tampa, but just seven in those five recent wins. Sergei Bobrovsky will start Game 1 in the Panthers' first playoff game, but it's clear Knight is ready to step into that role should Bob falter in any way.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Kings' Matt Roy: Out of action Thursday

Roy (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Roy is one of a handful of regulars to receive rest in the regular-season finale. The 27-year-old defenseman put up a career-high 21 points in 67 contests in a top-four role this season.
NHL

