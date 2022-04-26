Falls Lake Academy presents ‘Puffs’

Falls Lake Academy cast members of 'Puffs' practice in preparation for performances April 28-30 and May 1 at the high school.

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy High School will present “Puffs” by Matt Cox from April 28-30 at 7 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m. at the high school.

This production takes place in the world of Hogwarts, during a certain famous wizard’s seven years at school. However, this story follows the lives of the Puffs and how they fit into this world.

“I am immensely proud of this production,” said Dan Cerullo, director and theatre teacher at Falls Lake Academy.

“These students have worked so hard and have overcome so many of the hurdles of mounting an in-person production during a pandemic. I could not be more excited to share this hysterical production with our community. I hope our audience has as much fun watching this show as I’ve had directing it.”

This is Falls Lake Academy theater’s first show since its wins at the NCTC State Festival earlier this year, and the first full production using the brand new stage and lighting equipment.