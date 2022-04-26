ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Between pipes Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Forsberg will tend the twine at home against New Jersey on Tuesday. In addition to Tuesday's contest,...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Lightning enter playoffs seeking rare Stanley Cup three-peat

April 30 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the NHL playoffs chasing a rare three-peat as Stanley Cup champions while the Florida Panthers hope to put the finishing touches on what has been a dominant season. The playoffs mark the most exciting time of year for hockey fans, a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Earns win, gets three hits

Ohtani (2-2) picked up the win against Cleveland on Wednesday, pitching five innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He also went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter. Ohtani wasn't dominant on the mound...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steals third base

Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Twins. Arozarena reached base for the only time in the first inning and immediately stole second base. He now has three steals on the season and has yet to be caught. While that's positive, he has only four hits across his last 35 at-bats while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip. As a result, Arozarena is hitting just .192/.234/.274 for the season, and he has yet to go yard.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sent to minors

The Mariners optioned Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Though Raleigh received the start behind the dish Opening Day, he's essentially been part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens throughout the season. He didn't make consecutive starts over any of the Mariners' first 18 contests of the season, appearing in nine games in total while going 2-for-24 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. Raleigh should receive more consistent playing time at Tacoma, while his demotion clears the way for both Murphy and Torrens to take on larger roles behind the plate at the big-league level.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

NBA playoff injuries: Joel Embiid sidelined with orbital fracture; Khris Middleton to miss series vs. Celtics

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and second-round action is set to get underway, We've already seen all sorts of incredible action on the floor. Unfortunately, there's also been a number of injuries, as contenders in each conference, including last season's finalists -- the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns -- dealing with injury issues.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates. Machado made fantasy managers who roster him happy with a single and a stolen base in the fourth inning, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The theft was the veteran third baseman's fourth of the campaign, though it was his first since April 14. Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is slashing .472/.535/.722 with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Saturday

Brantley (health and safety protocols) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto due to health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine a day later. The 34-year-old is in the clubhouse prior to Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that he'll be available off the bench if needed.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: Goes yard twice Friday

Contreras went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. The blasts provided insurance runs in the victory, as Contreras took Brock Burke deep in the fourth inning and connected off Albert Abreu in the sixth. They were the first two hits of the season for Contreras, in his second game with Atlanta this season, but regardless of how he does, the 24-year-old may have to head back to Triple-A Gwinnett for more development once Manny Pina (wrist) gets healthy.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: New competition at receiver

St. Brown may face an uphill battle for playing time after the Bears selected Velus Jones in the third round of the 2022 Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. In the Bears' quest to add speed to their receiver room in the offseason, St. Brown and Byron Pringle were added in free agency. However, now that the Bears used the No. 71 pick in the draft to select Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, St. Brown is expected to enter training camp outside the top three receivers on the depth chart.
CHICAGO, IL

