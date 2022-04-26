naplesnews Instagram: See our latest stories here

Welcome from the @ naplesnews Instagram. We report news, things to do, investigations, food, arts, nature and more.

🔒 Do you love your partner seven billboards' worth? This Florida man does

If you walk down Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs before May 1, there's no missing it.

"Hey Denise Gilbert, after 25 years of marriage, you still do it for me!!" the billboard proclaims, a kissy-face emoji blushing on the left side of the sign. "Love, Mitchell," it's signed.

But who are Denise and Mitchell Gilbert?

Jet Suit takes flight at Edison Awards

The Edison Awards was a gathering of some of Earth's top senior business and government executives, academics and inventors at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers.

At the Edison Awards, Richard Browning, Founder and Chief Test Pilot with Gravity Industries, gave a live flight demo of his Jet Suit as part of the annual awards.

Casey Bishop of ‘American Idol’ collaborates with Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada

It’s Casey Bishop’s first single since “American Idol,” and the Estero teen could barely contain her excitement.

“I am feeling amazing,” Bishop said Friday, April 22, the day she released her new single “Bad Dream.” “Today just felt like a holiday. I’m so excited.

“I’ve just had, like, butterflies the entire day. I literally got no sleep last night.”

“Bad Dream” gives her fans a chance to hear what she’s been working on since leaving “Idol” in May 2021. She made it to fourth place on the TV singing competition.

