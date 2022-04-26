ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

naplesnews Instagram: See our latest stories here

By Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46I8Nr_0fKdKKBT00

Welcome from the @ naplesnews Instagram. We report news, things to do, investigations, food, arts, nature and more.

See the latest stories from our Instagram account below.

(🔒 in front of a story means it is subscriber-only. We have deals if you're interested in staying up-to-date on the news of Naples and Southwest Florida! Click/tap to see them.)

🔒 Do you love your partner seven billboards' worth? This Florida man does

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yxh3G_0fKdKKBT00

If you walk down Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs before May 1, there's no missing it.

"Hey Denise Gilbert, after 25 years of marriage, you still do it for me!!" the billboard proclaims, a kissy-face emoji blushing on the left side of the sign. "Love, Mitchell," it's signed.

But who are Denise and Mitchell Gilbert?

Click here to find out.

Jet Suit takes flight at Edison Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJHvc_0fKdKKBT00

The Edison Awards was a gathering of some of Earth's top senior business and government executives, academics and inventors at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers.

At the Edison Awards, Richard Browning, Founder and Chief Test Pilot with Gravity Industries, gave a live flight demo of his Jet Suit as part of the annual awards.

Click here to read the full story.

Casey Bishop of ‘American Idol’ collaborates with Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msBXq_0fKdKKBT00

It’s Casey Bishop’s first single since “American Idol,” and the Estero teen could barely contain her excitement.

“I am feeling amazing,” Bishop said Friday, April 22, the day she released her new single “Bad Dream.” “Today just felt like a holiday. I’m so excited.

“I’ve just had, like, butterflies the entire day. I literally got no sleep last night.”

“Bad Dream” gives her fans a chance to hear what she’s been working on since leaving “Idol” in May 2021. She made it to fourth place on the TV singing competition.

Click here to read the full story.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: naplesnews Instagram: See our latest stories here

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Naples, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

HGTV Stars’ Dating Histories Through the Years: Christina Haack, Jonathan Scott, Nate Berkus and More

Finding the right foundation for love. Over the years, the hosts and personalities on various HGTV series have been outspoken about their relationships. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made a splash on the network when their show Flip or Flop debuted in April 2013, chronicling their property flips in Southern California and their family life as a then-married couple and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

LeAnn Rimes Shares Sweet Tribute To Hubby Eddie Cibrian In New Video For ‘How Much A Heart Can Hold’

LeAnn Rimes, 38, released a new music video that showcases her love for her husband, Eddie Cibrian, 48. The video for “How Much a Heart Can Hold,” from LeAnn’s upcoming album God’s Work, came out on April 22 in honor of their 11th wedding anniversary. LeAnn and Eddie’s special moments over the past decade, starting with their romantic wedding, are shown via a photo slideshow throughout the video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edison Awards#Southwest Florida#Naplesnews Instagram#Gravity Industries#American Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy