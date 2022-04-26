ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Alachua County schools to use $6M in pandemic relief for at-home internet expansion

By Staff report
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
The Alachua County School District will use federal pandemic relief funding to help students have better access to the internet at home.

Alachua County Public Schools on Tuesday announced its efforts to bridge the digital divide with money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which could potentially provide enough funding to give thousands of students take-home laptops with built-in internet connections or hotspots.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) Program was approved by Congress as part of the rescue plan passed in 2021.

The school district is set to use about $6 million for the upcoming year, said district spokeswoman Jackie Johnson, who added subsequent efforts in Congress could help pay for continued access in the following years.

City helps nonprofits:Gainesville officials approve $7 million in pandemic relief to dozens of local nonprofits

County survey:Alachua County seeks community help to bridge digital divide by taking internet speed test

Textbook ban:School board approves 4 of 11 math textbooks after DeSantis' crackdown on critical race theory

At the House level, the bill passed 220-211, with every Republican and one Democrat voting against it before being signed into law by President Joe Biden. Likewise, it previously and narrowly was approved in the Senate along party lines with a 50-49 vote.

The school district will send students home with a hard copy of a short survey with questions for parents to answer about their child's access to the internet and device. The survey also can be completed online at www.sbac.edu/techsurvey, and also will be available via text and email.

All responses will be confidential, district officials said. The deadline to complete the survey is May 13 with the hope that devices will be ready for distribution by the start of next school year. The federal government will pay the vendors directly, Johnson said.

“We particularly need to hear from the families of students who don’t have access to the internet at home, either because they lack a device, connectivity, or both,” Johnson said in a news release. “That could include families that don’t have enough technology resources for all the students in their household.”

WBEZ

Many families stick with homeschooling even as classrooms reopen

The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last...
EDUCATION
