thenewspress Instagram: See our latest stories here

Track and Field: Ida Baker boys and North Fort Myers girls win Class 3A-District 11 titles

As Ida Baker’s Jacob Fritz turned the final corner of the 4x400 relay, he knew what he had to do to bring his team back.

Trailing North Fort Myers’ Isaiah Rodney, Fritz turned it up a notch down the final 100 meters and secured the first-place finish for the Bulldogs in the final event of the meet, adding the exclamation point to the team's dominating Class 3A-District 11 championship win.

Get the full story here.

🔒 Do you love your partner seven billboards' worth? This Florida man does

If you walk down Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs before May 1, there's no missing it.

"Hey Denise Gilbert, after 25 years of marriage, you still do it for me!!" the billboard proclaims, a kissy-face emoji blushing on the left side of the sign. "Love, Mitchell," it's signed.

But who are Denise and Mitchell Gilbert?

Click here to find out.

Jet Suit takes flight at Edison Awards

The Edison Awards was a gathering of some of Earth's top senior business and government executives, academics and inventors at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers.

At the Edison Awards, Richard Browning, Founder and Chief Test Pilot with Gravity Industries, gave a live flight demo of his Jet Suit as part of the annual awards.

Click here to read the full story.

Casey Bishop of ‘American Idol’ collaborates with Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada

It’s Casey Bishop’s first single since “American Idol,” and the Estero teen could barely contain her excitement.

“I am feeling amazing,” Bishop said Friday, April 22, the day she released her new single “Bad Dream.” “Today just felt like a holiday. I’m so excited.

“I’ve just had, like, butterflies the entire day. I literally got no sleep last night.”

“Bad Dream” gives her fans a chance to hear what she’s been working on since leaving “Idol” in May 2021. She made it to fourth place on the TV singing competition.

Click here to read the full story.

'Going to be special': Fort Myers High celebrates Edison Stadium field renovation project

Fort Myers High School held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the announcement of plans to replace Edison Stadium's grass field with synthetic turf and upgrade the track to a rubberized surface on Friday. The renovation will commence at the end of the 2022 football season in December and take about three months to complete.

Click here to read the full story.

