Robin Roberts is supporting her partner, Amber Laign, as the massage therapist continues to battle breast cancer — just as Laign did for her. The “Good Morning America” anchor appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday and choked back tears as she said Laign was “doing well.” “I haven’t talked about it much, but with you, I will,” she said. “She’s doing well, which is great. “I went through it twice, barely shed a tear,” shared Roberts, who went through her own battle with breast cancer. “I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through, but she is being so...

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO