Study: Ohio ideal place to build hydrogen industry

By Robert Wang, The Repository
 2 days ago

Ohio is an optimal location to develop the hydrogen industry, according to a new study commissioned by JobsOhio and the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority.

The state has a plentiful supply of natural gas, as well as energy from nuclear, solar, wind and even biomass sources like landfills that can be used in the process to produce hydrogen, Cleveland State University researchers concluded in the report "Developing a Hydrogen Economy in Ohio: Challenges and Opportunities."

SARTA is a founding member of the Ohio Clean Energy Hub Alliance, which wants to create a hydrogen hub in the region.

The study, which was released earlier this month, also noted that the state's natural gas pipelines can be repurposed to more cheaply transport hydrogen, which can be costly to move by truck. Ohio has several industries that would find it efficient and economical to use hydrogen in manufacturing and to fuel heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles that use fuel cells like buses, forklifts and trucks. And Ohio has the storage capacity and manufacturing applications to capture the carbon emitted when using natural gas to make hydrogen.

More: SARTA seeks to build support for hydrogen hub in Ohio

The 75-page study projected higher demand for hydrogen whether the federal or state government mandates zero-carbon emissions.

But the study by Mark Henning and Andrew R. Thomas of the Midwest Hydrogen Center of Excellence at Cleveland State also points out the challenges of adopting hydrogen. Hydrogen is more costly to store and transport than other energy sources. The two wrote that for hydrogen to be viable and eventually carbon free decades down the road, Ohio's hydrogen development must have an "all of the above" approach.

The cost of extracting natural gas to make the hydrogen will eventually increase as the Utica Shale's natural gas reserves are drained decades from now. That will require a transition to other energy sources, which for now require a higher cost to make hydrogen and are not yet as plentiful. And using natural gas to make hydrogen results in the emission of carbon, which has to be mitigated to be a true carbon-free technology that reduces climate change.

The study did not do an in-depth analysis of establishing a hydrogen industry in other states.

"So it's basically a point to start a discussion of what the needs of the state are in the future," said Kirt Conrad, the CEO of SARTA C, a major local proponent of hydrogen and fuel-cell technology.

Conrad said the study contains information proponents can cite when arguing for Ohio's government to invest in developing the state's hydrogen industry. It also can be used to persuade the U.S. Department of Energy that Ohio should get $2 billion in funding from the infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November to develop a hydrogen hub .

The Ohio Clean Energy Hub Alliance has scheduled a press conference at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon to release details of its campaign and application for the federal funding later this year.

Conrad said his agency and JobsOhio paid about $60,000 for the study. He said SARTA used federal grant funds. SARTA has 20 fuel-cell vehicles powered by hydrogen, with another to be delivered within four weeks. Its Gateway headquarters in Canton has the only publicly available hydrogen fueling station in Ohio.

Hydrogen-powered fuel-cell vehicles and battery-powered electric vehicles can co-exist in the drive toward transitioning to zero-emission vehicles, Conrad said.

Reach Robert at (330) 580-8327 or robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Study: Ohio ideal place to build hydrogen industry

