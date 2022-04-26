ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 startups to pitch at Idea Village ‘Demo Day’

By CityBusiness staff reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve startups are participating in Demo Day, the culminating event of The Idea Village’s 2022 accelerator program that showcases the region’s top emerging tech entrepreneurs. The companies are building technology products in music production and composition, disaster recovery, entertainment & events, food & beverage and education technology....

hackernoon.com

Startup Intelligence Company Roiquant Helps Founders Reduce Risk of Business Failure

With staggeringly high business shutdown rate, roiquant aims to help founders build competitive businesses generating higher return on investment. In other words, our proprietary cloud-based software application is built with analytical company performance data, private capital market data, business tools and simulators, as well as investors database, to serve aspiring and budding entrepreneurs building profitable businesses. In Q4 2022, roiquant will be organizing its first virtual preseed startup competition, which will offer equity-free cash prize money to its top 3 winners.
MARKETS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
Business
pymnts

Maker of Health Monitor Oura Ring Hires CEO for Pre-IPO Expansion

Finnish wearable-tech startup Oura Health will be getting a new leader in Tom Hale, Bloomberg wrote Monday (April 25), with the company promising more expansion before its eventual initial public offering (IPO). Hale is the former president of SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global, which he helped to take public in 2018....
BUSINESS
Inc.com

5 Ways Innovative Retail Brands Are Future-Proofing Their Companies

Precision forecasting. Customer-fueled design. Authentic branding. Here's how innovative retail companies can withstand the pressures of the coming years. Throughout 2020, major clothing labels had hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise lying idle in warehouses, with store doors closed and retailers not accepting inventory--or paying invoices. Direct-to-consumer companies saw sales halt, then pick up with a vengeance, right as their supply chains got tangled. Two years into the pandemic, though, some retail companies not only survived, but have grown quickly. The founders of a few have shifted not only their business strategies, but also their mindsets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Next Web

Startups are leading the way in agtech and food innovation

Right now, agtech and new food startups are hot in terms of funding, technical innovation, product development, and ROI. Today Startup Genome, in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network launched. the Global startup ecosystem report (GSER):Agtech and new food edition. And it’s definitely worth a deep dive. Looking for...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Ex-Chime engineers raise $4M for B2B payments infrastructure startup Streamlined

“It was my first week on the job, and I received an email from a client saying ‘I think you shorted us $90 million,’” he recalls. “I looked into it, and they were right. I figured out there was a bug in the system, fixed it and wired the money. But it was incredible to me that it took them 2 ½ weeks to know they were missing $90 million.”
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Lengow acquires e-commerce intelligence startup Netrivals

Lengow is a software-as-a-service company focused on e-commerce automation. For instance, the company helps its customers list their products on several e-commerce platforms at once. First, Lengow customers import their data feed into the platform. The company supports many popular e-commerce back ends, such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, etc. Lengow...
INTERNET
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Manifest 2023 Announces First 50 Speakers

Manifest 2023 tapped some of the industry’s most influential voices and thought leaders to present at the premier event for the global logistics and supply chain tech community, scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb 1, 2023 in Las Vegas,. “Manifest strives to curate a program of the most dynamic and forward-looking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Benzinga

E-Home Launches 'Digital Human As Service' Metaverse Customer Services

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) launched its Digital Human as a Service (DHaaS) platform, an AI technology platform for sales and customer-facing services. DHaaS initiative features a virtual digital human customer service guide named Xiao e, providing 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Virtual communication curbs creative idea generation

COVID-19 accelerated a decade-long shift to remote work by normalizing working from home on a large scale. Indeed, 75% of US employees in a 2021 survey reported a personal preference for working remotely at least one day per week1, and studies estimate that 20% of US workdays will take place at home after the pandemic ends2. Here we examine how this shift away from in-person interaction affects innovation, which relies on collaborative idea generation as the foundation of commercial and scientific progress3. In a laboratory study and a field experiment across five countries (in Europe, the Middle East and South Asia), we show that videoconferencing inhibits the production of creative ideas. By contrast, when it comes to selecting which idea to pursue, we find no evidence that videoconferencing groups are less effective (and preliminary evidence that they may be more effective) than in-person groups. Departing from previous theories that focus on how oral and written technologies limit the synchronicity and extent of information exchanged4,5,6, we find that our effects are driven by differences in the physical nature of videoconferencing and in-person interactions. Specifically, using eye-gazeÂ and recall measures, as well as latent semantic analysis, we demonstrate that videoconferencing hampers idea generation because it focuses communicators on a screen, which prompts a narrower cognitive focus. Our results suggest that virtual interaction comes with a cognitive cost for creative idea generation.
INTERNET
Engadget

Boost your career with this $49 Agile and DevOps training

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Successful developers, IT professionals and project managers may share a few key skill sets, two of those being the Agile and Scrum frameworks. Pair that with proper DevOps knowledge, and you could find yourself working at organizations like Google, , IBM and other household names.
JOBS
psychologytoday.com

A Utopian Model of Human-Technology Interaction

A critical question when it comes to the future of human-technology interaction (HTI) design is what should be designed. Collaborative system design thinking is an important catalyst in the broader democratization of community concerns and governance. In one study, youth stakeholders generated a total of 227 HTI design ideas that...
ENTERTAINMENT
pymnts

African B2B Marketplace Kwely Grabs $1M in Seed Round

African B2B marketplace Kwely Inc. on Monday (April 25) finalized a $1 million seed funding round with a $700,000 injection of fresh capital led by WIC Capital with participation from Loftyinc Capital, Afropreneur Angels, Haskè Ventures and other angel investors. According to a company blog post, the money will...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Mintable Launches Industry Changing Gas-Free Minting Service on Ethereum

The newest service tailored toward enterprises from Mintable is a gas-free minting product called Mintology. Mintable is a technology company that delivers NFTs as part of its services. Mintable is excited to introduce its new app that allows the minting of NFTs without any gas fees. The technology is called ‘Mintology,’ and consumers can use it for minting NFTs for loyalty, sales promotions and branding purposes.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Tecnotree Digital BSS Stack Goes Live in MTN Uganda

Tecnotree announced the go-live of its Digital Stack, for enterprise and consumer businesses with MTN Uganda, the largest telecom company in Uganda with over 15 million subscribers. The Digital Consumer stack enabled by Tecnotree Digital BSS Suite 5 benefits from a faster and more intuitive customer experience. The solution provides...
ECONOMY

