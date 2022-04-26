ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Tour returns to Mexico, LPGA Tour stays in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour returns to Mexico in the spring for the first time since 2020. Two years ago it was a World...

The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Defends Phil Mickelson: Golf World Reacts

Phil Mickelson has dealt with a lot of heat the past few months due to his controversial comments about the Saudi Arabian government. Earlier this week, he received even more criticism because his management confirmed that he applied to compete in the first event of the Saudi-funded golf series. While...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Early 2022 PGA Championship field: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson still listed

With the PGA Championship at Southern Hills less than a month away, the early field is listed. Tiger Woods, who said following his final round at the Masters that he was undecided if he'll play anything "in-between" The Open, is still listed as part of the initial field. Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007.
GOLF
Los Angeles, CA
Front Office Sports

Phil Mickelson Seeks Release to Join Rival Tour

Phil Mickelson could compete in both the PGA Tour’s flagship events and the inaugural tournament of the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf league, if granted permission. Mickelson requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in LIV Golf’s event in June at the Centurion Club near London. He also signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm hopes Phil Mickelson's controversial remarks don't damage legacy

Phil Mickelson remains in his self-appointed penalty box, although a Monday statement from his agent Steve Loy conveyed that Mickelson may be nearing a return. How Mickelson will be received following his controversial remarks and alleged conduct will be one of the many unknowns surrounding the 51-year-old when he tees it up again. To Jon Rahm, he hopes the answer to that question is one of embrace.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Sergio Garcia to join LIV Golf Series and risk Ryder Cup rejection

Sergio Garcia is reportedly willing to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series along with a number of other high profile players from the PGA Tour. According to the Telegraph, the former Masters champion will risk future involvement in the Ryder Cup to play in the first event of the breakaway series which begins in June.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

2022 Mexico Open on the PGA Tour: Prize purse and winner's share

Week 17 of the PGA Tour schedule sees the game's elite head to Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open. There is no defending champion as this is a completely new event on the schedule, however it was previously played on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. The PGA Tour has already...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'This is huge for Mexican golf': Abraham Ancer knows Mexico Open at Vidanta is big opportunity for golf in his country

Abraham Ancer hasn’t played since the Masters, but for good reason. “I tweaked my back a little bit, so doctor told me to take it easy for a couple weeks,” Ancer said during his Tuesday press conference prior to the start of this week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta. “I went to the Masters with really not much practice. I wasn’t going to skip the Masters, so I convinced my doctor to let me go.
GOLF
KESQ

2 Bahamian players in MLB game: Marlins’ Chisholm, Nats’ Fox

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucius Fox and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have become the first pair of Bahamas-born players to appear in the same Major League Baseball game since 1961. Chisholm, a second baseman, led off Wednesday night’s game for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, who started Fox at shortstop. Both players are from Nassau, Bahamas, and are childhood friends. The country has a population of about 400,000 and nine Bahamian-born players have played in the majors. According to the Nationals, the only other pair of Bahamians to play in the same game were Andre Rodgers and Tony Curry, who faced each other six times during the 1960 and 1961 seasons.
MIAMI, FL
KESQ

Atlanta reacquires goalie Rios Novo after losing Guzan

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan. The 19-year-old was picked up on loan from Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina’s Primera División. Rios Novo will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth, who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati. Ríos Novo spent the 2021 season with Atlanta United 2, playing two games with the senior club in the CONCACAF Champions League.
ATLANTA, GA
KESQ

US Open champion Raducanu parts ways with coach

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Torben Beltz six months after hiring him. The 19-year-old British player said Tuesday she’s seeking “a new training model” despite rising to a career-high ranking of No. 11 this week after reaching the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open. Raducanu had split with coach Andrew Richardson after last year’s U.S. Open and later hired Beltz, former coach of three-time major champion Angelique Kerber, saying she wanted someone with tour experience. Raducanu is scheduled to play at the Madrid Open this week.
TENNIS
KESQ

Oladipo helps deliver clincher for Heat, who move to Round 2

MIAMI (AP) — It was about a year ago. Victor Oladipo was sitting alone in a dark room. The realization that he needed a second surgery on his right leg was settling in. Frustration, fear, sadness and anger just came pouring out of him. He broke down. That moment is clearly not forgotten: Oladipo gave his recollections of what went on in that room Tuesday night, to illustrate both where he was and where he is. He scored a team-high 23 points in Miami’s series-clinching 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks, a victory that sent the Heat to the second round of the playoffs.
MIAMI, FL
KESQ

Noble to retire even if West Ham makes the Champions League

LONDON (AP) — West Ham great Mark Noble will stick to his decision to retire at the end of the season even if the team qualifies for the Champions League for the first time. Noble has played for West Ham since 2004. He announced in March last year that this season would be his last with the London club. The club captain has helped West Ham reach the semifinals of the Europa League and the winner of the competition qualifies automatically for the Champions League. Noble says that wouldn’t tempt him to delay his retirement for a year.
PREMIER LEAGUE

