Final $1 million payment sent to Oklahoma City National Memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has received its final $1 million payment from the federal government.

When the museum began, organizers say that Congress agreed to give $5 million to grow the museum’s endowment fund.

Officials say they do not receive any annual appropriations to run the museum.

Since 2020, the memorial has worked hard to receive the last $1 million.

Officials say Sen. Jim Inhofe, Congressman Tom Cole, and former Congresswoman Kendra Horn led the way.

Credit: Kari Watkins

When Rep. Stephanie Bice was elected in 2021, she also joined the fight.

Credit: Kari Watkins

“In an unprecedented bi-partisan bill and listed on President Joe Biden’s priority list of projects to be funded, these three from the Oklahoma delegation voted for its passage,” wrote Kari Watkins, with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

As the team prepared for the 22nd Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, they learned that the final $1 million had been wired to the memorial’s endowment account.

“This is a huge victory and I thank those who were brave enough to vote on this bill when it wasn’t politically popular,” Watkins wrote. “If ever there was a place where the government and the people should work together it should be on the grounds where an American (soldier) thought he could bring down his government by this senseless act of terrorism. Today, we found Common Ground on our Sacred Ground.”

