ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Final $1 million payment sent to Oklahoma City National Memorial

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zybqf_0fKdID4o00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has received its final $1 million payment from the federal government.

When the museum began, organizers say that Congress agreed to give $5 million to grow the museum’s endowment fund.

OK veteran still waiting for payment months after selling home

Officials say they do not receive any annual appropriations to run the museum.

Since 2020, the memorial has worked hard to receive the last $1 million.

Swadley’s says almost 300 employees will lose their jobs after Tourism Dept. ends contract

Officials say Sen. Jim Inhofe, Congressman Tom Cole, and former Congresswoman Kendra Horn led the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yhiv_0fKdID4o00
Credit: Kari Watkins

When Rep. Stephanie Bice was elected in 2021, she also joined the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvTf4_0fKdID4o00
Credit: Kari Watkins

“In an unprecedented bi-partisan bill and listed on President Joe Biden’s priority list of projects to be funded, these three from the Oklahoma delegation voted for its passage,” wrote Kari Watkins, with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

As the team prepared for the 22nd Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, they learned that the final $1 million had been wired to the memorial’s endowment account.

Oklahoma City Zoo mourning loss of popular river otter

“This is a huge victory and I thank those who were brave enough to vote on this bill when it wasn’t politically popular,” Watkins wrote. “If ever there was a place where the government and the people should work together it should be on the grounds where an American (soldier) thought he could bring down his government by this senseless act of terrorism. Today, we found Common Ground on our Sacred Ground.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Kendra Horn
Person
Tom Cole
Person
Stephanie Bice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Tourism Dept#Oklahoma City Zoo
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy