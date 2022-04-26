This farm wants to sell its yields as NFTs

Reconstructing three-dimensional (3D) point cloud model of maize plants can provide reliable data for its growth observation and agricultural machinery research. The existing data collection systems and registration methods have low collection efficiency and poor registration accuracy. A point cloud registration method for maize plants based on conical surface fitting-iterative closest point (ICP) with automatic point cloud collection platform was proposed in this paper. Firstly, a Kinect V2 was selected to cooperate with an automatic point cloud collection platform to collect multi-angle point clouds. Then, the conical surface fitting algorithm was employed to fit the point clouds of the flowerpot wall to acquire the fitted rotation axis for coarse registration. Finally, the interval ICP registration algorithm was used for precise registration, and the Delaunay triangle meshing algorithm was chosen to triangulate the point clouds of maize plants. The maize plant at the flowering and kernel stage was selected for reconstruction experiments, the results show that: the full-angle registration takes 57.32Â s, and the registration mean distance error is 1.98Â mm. The measured value's relative errors between the reconstructed model and the material object of maize plant are controlled within 5%, the reconstructed model can replace maize plants for research.

