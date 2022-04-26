ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

City Council: Vote on Natural Gas Cost

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springs City Council could lower natural gas prices today. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease in...

The Pueblo Chieftain

At Pueblo City Council, discussion heats up about Nick Hinrichsen's Senate seat

Pueblo City councilor Lori Winner claimed at a public meeting Monday that the decision to allow Nick Hinrichsen to continue to work at Pueblo Transit after he was selected to replace Leroy Garcia in the state Senate was partisan and taken because he is a Democrat. “City council, our city is supposed to be nonpartisan, and I think it's really become party politics every which way you turn,” Winner said at the start of the meeting, which...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Many Colorado Springs residents expected to get about $32 off their electric bill in May thanks to TABOR refunds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many Colorado Springs residents will be getting a break on their upcoming utility bill thanks to TABOR refunds. The City of Colorado Springs is expected to issue a second round of TABOR credits to residents in May. The $7 million in refunds will be credited to eligible Colorado Springs Utilities’ residential and commercial electric accounts on May bills. The estimated total refund is approximately $32 per individual account. All of the information in this article came from a news release issued by city officials on Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Fires continue burning on Fort Carson

UPDATE (4/29 4:10 p.m.): Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel and several local firefighting agencies continue to battle the wildland fire. The department says that approximately 1,300 acres have been impacted. Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along Highway 115. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire […]
FORT CARSON, CO
1230 ESPN

1920 Colorado Schoolhouse Converted to Home For Sale for $125K

Model, Colorado is an abandoned, unincorporated village in Las Animas County, but with cheap real estate currently listed in the area, the possibility for a new community to form could definitely be on the horizon. See Inside a 1920 Colorado Schoolhouse That's Been Converted into a Home. Learn the details...
MODEL, CO
KXRM

North Slope Rec Area on Pikes Peak opens Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Weather permitting, the North Slope Recreation Area along the Pikes Peak Highway, including the North and South Catamount reservoirs, is set to open on May 1. Summit reservations will not be required for those planning to visit the North Slope Recreation Area, unless they are also planning to drive to the summit […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mesa Drive-In set to open in May under new owners

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo is home to one of the country's oldest standing drive-in theaters. Wednesday, KRDO spoke with the new owners as they get ready to open the gates for the 2022 summer season. The Mesa Drive-In has been the Steel City since 1951. Back in October, the previous owners put the venue The post Pueblo Mesa Drive-In set to open in May under new owners appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Grass fires knocked down in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported three grass fires burning in Colorado Springs. CSFD posted about the multiple fires on Twitter. The first was reported just after 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday on the east side of I-25 just north of the MLK Bypass. The fire burned half an acre before being […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Independent ski resort season pass offers access to 9 Colorado resorts at less than $500

While most of Colorado's skiers and snowboarders set their sights on popular mega-pass options that offer unlimited skiing at multiple world-class resorts around the state, like the Epic Pass and the Ikon Pass, there's another deal that's floating under the radar that's likely a great fit for many slopegoers. After all, many slopegoers probably don't need unlimited access throughout the season – especially if they can get by on 20 ski days or less. Known for smaller crowds and affordability, many of Colorado's independent resorts...
COLORADO STATE

