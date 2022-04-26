Michigan urges hand-delivering ballots before election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s only one week until the May 3 elections in the Great Lakes State, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a message for Michiganders.

“As Election Day approaches, voters should drop off their absentee ballot to their local clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box,” said Secretary of State Benson. “This ensures their ballot will be received on time and their vote and voice will be heard in their community.”

Haven’t registered to vote yet? Eligible citizens can get registered in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency from now until 8 p.m. on Election Day

Additionally, you can apply for and submit an absentee ballot on the same trip.

Registered voters who wish to vote absentee can get an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Registered voters can also vote in person at their polling place on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, clerk’s offices are required to be open for eight hours the weekend before every election. Voters should contact their local clerk for their hours of operation this weekend.

Though the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, the following four House districts are also holding special elections to fill vacant seats:



15th in Wayne County

36th in Macomb County

43rd in Oakland County

74th in Kent County



The special elections in these districts will fill partial terms for the vacated seats, meaning those elected in the May 3 election will serve until December 31, 2022.

The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census.

Primaries and general elections for the next term will be held in August and November of this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.