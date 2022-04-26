ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan urges hand-delivering ballots before election

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBez6_0fKdGwrD00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s only one week until the May 3 elections in the Great Lakes State, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a message for Michiganders.

“As Election Day approaches, voters should drop off their absentee ballot to their local clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box,” said Secretary of State Benson. “This ensures their ballot will be received on time and their vote and voice will be heard in their community.”

Haven’t registered to vote yet? Eligible citizens can get registered in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency from now until 8 p.m. on Election Day

Additionally, you can apply for and submit an absentee ballot on the same trip.

Registered voters who wish to vote absentee can get an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Registered voters can also vote in person at their polling place on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, clerk’s offices are required to be open for eight hours the weekend before every election. Voters should contact their local clerk for their hours of operation this weekend.

Though the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, the following four House districts are also holding special elections to fill vacant seats:

  • 15th in Wayne County
  • 36th in Macomb County
  • 43rd in Oakland County
  • 74th in Kent County


The special elections in these districts will fill partial terms for the vacated seats, meaning those elected in the May 3 election will serve until December 31, 2022.

The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census.

Primaries and general elections for the next term will be held in August and November of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 9

Deplorable@2652
2d ago

Michigan Secretary of State promotes mules… there I fixed it for you. NEVER TRUST A DEMOCRAT

Reply(1)
18
Joe
2d ago

That’s a laugh. This from the woman that broke election law. Please

Reply
10
Theresa Hartman
2d ago

no! vote in person with a valid ID!

Reply
14
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s Governor Whitmer reacts to kidnap plot verdicts

For the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke publicly about the verdicts in one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in recent history. The alleged plot to kidnap the governor renewed national concerns about violent extremism and raised questions about the conduct of the FBI. Read more: Timeline: Everything we...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
U.S. POLITICS
