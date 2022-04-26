Cool & Breezy!

The cold just won't quit, and has skies cleared Wednesday night, the mercury again started to plummet. By Thursday morning many Inland Northwest communities will be right back near freezing....at the END of April. Obviously this is not normal. Normally our overnight low temperatures should be right near 40° and...
Thursday and Friday are relatively quiet under partly sunny skies with a few pop-up showers through the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 50's and low 60's through the end of the week. We are watching a pair of storms for the weekend, one arriving Friday night...
