Environment

Cool & Breezy!

By KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from a few pop-up showers, rain should move out by Tuesday afternoon offering up a...

KHQ Right Now

Another Chilly Morning, Warmer Afternoon on Thursday

The cold just won't quit, and has skies cleared Wednesday night, the mercury again started to plummet. By Thursday morning many Inland Northwest communities will be right back near freezing....at the END of April. Obviously this is not normal. Normally our overnight low temperatures should be right near 40° and...
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

Bookend storms on either side of Bloomsday!

Thursday and Friday are relatively quiet under partly sunny skies with a few pop-up showers through the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 50's and low 60's through the end of the week. We are watching a pair of storms for the weekend, one arriving Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

Bloomsday Forecast

We wrap up the work week under partly sunny skies with a few pop-up showers through the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 50's and low 60's through the end of the week. We are watching a pair of storms for the weekend, one arriving Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT

