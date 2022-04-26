ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Should Today’s Artist Managers Get More Than 20%?

By Elias Leight
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Chisholm grew up watching his father, Kevin, manage Carlos Santana, who consistently toured six months out of the year. “My dad was constantly on the phone with their agent routing things and dealing with promoters,” Chisholm recalls. “His job was less about dealing with record labels, marketing and music...

www.billboard.com

Billboard

Lizzo Talks Performing at Coachella With Harry Styles: ‘That’s My Guy’

Click here to read the full article. The music world’s beloved “Hizzo” is alive and well, as Lizzo recently joined Harry Styles for his headlining set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday (April 22), where the duo performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Lizzo recently sat down with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney, where she discussed taking the desert’s main stage with her superstar pal. “Well, first Harry was going to do a Tupac hologram, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like somebody already did that,’” she joked of Styles’ set and how their collaboration came...
Billboard

Diddy Shares Unreleased The Weeknd Collaboration in New Beats by Dre Ad

Click here to read the full article. Beats by Dre dropped its latest “Made in LA” ad on Wednesday (April 27), and it features new music by none other than Diddy, with a feature from The Weeknd. Released just in time for the 2022 NFL draft, the 60-second clip stars University of Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux as he trains on an empty football field in his native Los Angeles. “Kayvon Thibodeaux — the football player — he didn’t just arrive from nowhere. We put a lot of prayer into that boy, especially since he was a kid. I think God...
Billboard

Post Malone Shares Long-Awaited Release Date for ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Click here to read the full article. Posty is coming. On Wednesday (April 27), Post Malone spilled the release date at long last for his upcoming studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. “Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd,” the rapper wrote on social media, punctuating the simple announcement with an anatomical heart emoji. The post on Instagram also features a close-up of the star’s cock-eyed grin, ostensibly showing off some of the 12 carats in question. The release date for Posty’s hotly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding is actually a bit further out than his co-manager claimed back in March when he announced...
Billboard

‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Is Loving Lizzo & Harry Styles’ Friendship

Click here to read the full article. Hizzo is thriving, as Lizzo recently joined Harry Styles for his headlining set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday (April 22), where the duo performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Lynda Carter, who is famous for playing Wonder Woman on the TV series from 1975 to 1979, took to Twitter to gush over the adorable musical duo — just like the rest of us. “‘The 70s are dead.’ OK, sure,” she tweeted alongside a photo of Hizzo onstage at Coachella, both dressed in bright pink, feathery outfits. “Artists...
Billboard

Lil Nas X Wants The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Tour, They’re ‘Ready to Wiggle’

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X has already tapped some heady collaborators in his young career. Think Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billie Ray. The “Old Town Road” rapper has another music-making crossover in mind that’s sure to get the house wiggling. With North America dates just announced for his forthcoming Long Live Montero tour, the Georgia native used the platform of his Twitter account to get the attention of the Wiggles. “Trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated,”...
Billboard

Pusha T Dines in Style for ‘Call My Bluff’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Pusha T unveiled a brand new music video for “Call My Bluff” on Wednesday (April 27), and the clip finds the rapper living a mysterious yet luxurious life. In the Omar Jones and Onda-directed video, Pusha is seen enjoying an impressive, candlelit dinner among dozens of guests, enjoying high-end courses with a side of red wine. Scenes are weaved in the video of the rapper delivering his verses in the backseat of a car, eating steak in a plastic-wrapped room and watching as two hitmen drag a body off the street and into a river. The Pharrell Williams-produced...
Billboard

Future Reveals Drake, Kanye West Collabs on ‘I Never Liked You’ Track List

Click here to read the full article. Future shared the tracklist for his upcoming album I Never Liked You on Wednesday (April 27) featuring collaborations with Drake, Kanye West and more. While the artist now known as Ye is credited under his full moniker on the already-previewed “Keep It Burnin,” Drizzy actually features on not one, but two as-yet-unheard album cuts: “Wait for You” with Tems and “I’m on One.” Elsewhere, the studio set includes guest appearances by Gunna and Young Thug (“For a Nut”), EST Gee (“Chickens”) and Kodak Black, though Future’s newest single “Worst Day” is glaringly absent from the...
Billboard

Here’s the Paramore Song Billie Eilish Says Is Her ‘All Time Favorite’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly a week after bringing her onstage as a special guest at Coachella, Billie Eilish is continuing to shower Hayley Williams and her band Paramore with love. While answering fan questions on her Instagram Story, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter revealed which of the pop-punk band’s songs is undoubtedly her favorite. Responding to one follower who asked what her “fav” Paramore songs are, Eilish simply posted a screenshot of one of the band’s tracks playing on Spotify with the volume bar turned all the way up. “All time favorite,” she wrote of the song, which was...
Billboard

MyPart & Hit Songs Deconstructed Launch ChartCipher Song Analytics Platform

At launch, the service will include analytics for 11 of Billboard's most popular charts, including the Hot 100. Leading song analysis platforms MyPart and Hit Songs Deconstructed have partnered to launch a new platform that promises to deliver “the next generation” of analytics for hit songs, as defined by Billboard’s charts, the companies announced Thursday (April 28).
Billboard

Lizzo to Perform on First Metaverse Music Awards Show

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo is set to make her metaverse debut. Logitech announced on Tuesday (April 26) that the “About Damn Time” singer will be delivering a performance at the second annual Song Breaker Awards, which will be the first awards show on Roblox. The event is set to honor groundbreaking creators who are shaping pop music through social media trends, memes and dance challenges via TikTok and YouTube over the past year. “I’m excited to be making my metaverse debut with Logitech and to be performing ‘Special,’ which is a song that means so much to...
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Beyonce Met Gala Look? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. The first Monday in May just around the corner, which means today’s biggest stars are gearing up to walk the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2). Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American historyy. Ahead of the big event, Billboard is delving into our favorite artist Met Gala looks, starting with Beyoncé. Queen Bey has attended the Met Gala seven times, starting in 2008, when she wore a sleek, pale pink Armani Privé gown for the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme. Most recently, Beyoncé wore a stunning, latex Givenchy Haute Couture look in 2016 for the Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme. See our full rundown of Bey’s Met Gala looks here, and vote for your favorite below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardChopper From 'Making the Band' Facing Sex Trafficking Charge in Las VegasPusha T Dines in Style for 'Call My Bluff' Music VideoDemi Lovato Reunites With Make-A-Wish Recipient 13 Years Later
Billboard

Electronic Music Innovator Klaus Schulze Dies at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, one of the pioneering figures of ’70s electronic music, died this Tuesday (April 26). A message posted on Schulze’s Facebook account (from son Maximilian Schulze on behalf of his family and team) this Wednesday explained that his passing came “after a long illness, but yet suddenly and unexpectedly.” He was 74. Schulze emerged from Berlin at the turn of the ’70s, when Krautrock was first starting to come to international prominence, as drummer for eventual cosmic greats Tangerine Dream — then with his own group Ash Ra Tempel, formed alongside future proto-electronic...
Billboard

Travis Scott Announced as Primavera Sound Headliner, Marking His First Booking Since Astroworld

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Travis Scott is set to return to the stage, one day after the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston that left 10 people dead and has resulted in hundreds of lawsuits. On Wednesday (April 27), Spanish concert promoter Primavera Sound posted the lineups for three new festivals the company is launching in South America, and all three lineups feature a headlining slot for the “Sicko Mode” artist. The festivals include Primavera Sound Sao Paolo, where Scott is set to perform Nov. 6; Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, where Scott will perform...
Billboard

JNR Choi and Sam Tompkins’ ‘Moon’ Rises to No. 1 on Rhythmic & Rap Airplay Charts

Click here to read the full article. JNR Choi and Sam Tompkins’ viral hit “To the Moon!” simultaneously lands atop two Billboard radio charts, as the single advances to No. 1 on both the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay lists dated April 30. The ascensions mark the newest saga of a song translating from TikTok to success on mainstream radio. The track jumps from No. 4 on Rhythmic Airplay after an 18% surge in plays to become the most played song at U.S. monitored rhythmic radio stations in the week ending April 24, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. On Rap...
Billboard

The B-52s’ Perform ‘Love Shack’ on ‘Kimmel’ Ahead of Farewell Tour: Watch

Click here to read the full article. If you figured The B-52s had just one big rocket in their cannon, then take a good hard look at yourself. True, the fun-loving alternative rock band landed a hit with 1978’s riff-heavy “Rock Lobster,” the type that just doesn’t go away. In the same year, we also visited “Private Idaho”. Then, more than decade later, an improbable slew of hits. In 1989, when Trent Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails announced its arrival, house music was sweeping the U.K. and Europe, and grunge was on the way, the B-52s delivered more goods with “Roam” and “Love...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Seventeen’s ‘Darl+ing’

Click here to read the full article. Seventeen released their highly anticipated, first-ever English-language single, the swoon-worthy “Darl+ing.” The K-pop group recently revealed that their highly anticipated fourth LP, titled Face the Sun, will be arriving May 27. The announcement comes after SEVENTEEN’s management company, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed in March that the group was “preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May.” If you need a guide to follow along with Seventeen’s “Darl+ing,’ find the lyrics below: You know without you I’m so lonely When you’re not here 911 calling Into your heat again I’m diving Darling you, darling you, baby (Mm) Fighting round in circles where is the...
Billboard

LAMC Talks With Billboard Latin & White Lion Records: 5 Memorable Quotes

Click here to read the full article. The Latin Alternative Music Conference is in full swing with its free virtual event, and on Thursday (April 28), the “LAMC Talks With Billboard Latin” featured a fireside chat between Elías De León, president and founder of White Lion Records, and Billboard‘s Leila Cobo. Before the pair began the candid conversation, LAMC’s founder Tomas Cookman announced De Léon as one of the Founder Award honorees, which recognizes pathmakers who are “what help drive our industry and remind us that the love of music is an essential part of what we do.” The Puerto Rican executive...
Billboard

TikTok Taps Anitta to Launch #Rompiendo Program Highlighting Latinx Music

Click here to read the full article. TikTok has announced the launch of a new program dubbed #Rompiendo, which is meant to “highlight the success and impact” of Latinx music and artists on the app. According to the social media company, the program includes promotion, playlisting, inclusion on TikTok radio and a feature on @MusicOnTikTok socials. The first #Rompiendo artist to be featured in the new program is Brazilian star Anitta, whose “Envolver” has been used in more than 2 million videos after the song and its dance challenge went viral on TikTok. A new #Rompiendo artist will be announced every...
