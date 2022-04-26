ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Final Community Lunch to Benefit Chris Sproul & Family

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 4 days ago

May 2nd brings the final Community Lunch of the season which will...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Animal Shelter ‘Dangerously Full,’ In Need Of Fosters

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Animal Shelter is currently “dangerously full” and in dire need of fosters or owners to adopt some of their dogs. The SSPA organization is assisting the shelter and helping them to find homes for their excess animals. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a dog, email sspadogs@gmail.com right away or visit their website at http://www.sspetsalive.com.  
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Final Community Lunch
WFLA

NC parents hold prayer rally in opposition to after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. Roughly 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended knees to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
KYMA News 11

Healthy Kids Day held at YMCA in Yuma

An event celebrated nationally took place in Yuma earlier Saturday. It’s the 30th anniversary of ‘Healthy Kids Day,’ an event put on by the YMCA every year. The post Healthy Kids Day held at YMCA in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy