Inglewood, CA

Caught on video: Couple rams driver stuck in Hollywood traffic, tries to rob them at gunpoint

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Arrest made in attempted robbery on Hollywood road 00:38

A man police say tried to rob fellow drivers as they were stuck in Hollywood traffic has been arrested, but help is needed to find a woman who is believed to be his accomplice.

Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood, was arrested last Tuesday after police say he dropped a gun and tried to run from a crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach. He has since been charged with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with a vehicle. He has since been freed after posting $230,000 bail.

Carter was identified by the LAPD in connection with an armed robbery that happened on April 16 on Highland Avenue, near Melrose, in the Hollywood area.

Police say a man in a black 2020 Alfa Romeo SUV pulled up alongside a white Audi that was stopped in traffic and pointed a gun at the people inside and demanded they pull over and give them their property. The driver in the white Audi tried to drive away, but became stuck in traffic, so the gunman followed and hit the rear of the Audi, causing a four-car collision.

(credit: LAPD)

The gunman and a woman got out of the Alfa Romeo, cleared it of their own belongings, then ran away from the scene, abandoning the SUV, police said.

Detectives say they are still working to identify the second suspect in the attempted robbery. She was described as a Black woman in her early 20s, about 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. In cell phone video released by the LAPD, the woman wore dark pants, a white top, and a red hair covering.

Anyone with information about this incident or others involving Carter or the unidentified woman can call LAPD detectives Moreno or Vargas at (213) 486-6840.

Johnny Blade
2d ago

Bonnie and Clyde reincarnated. If dude was driving an Alfa Romeo car, if it wasn't stolen, and bonded himself out of jail, dude have to have some kind of cash flow. I think Bonnie put Clyde up to this.

Diamond BessieRose Parker
2d ago

How do you bond out on a 230,000 bond . Must have money or property . The courts let this happen . No release , no bond .

Khaled the real Viking
2d ago

and is the Alfa Romeo stolen too? sound like very expensive car . where those thugs get it from?

