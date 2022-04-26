ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Two workshops to be held Sunday at Terradise Nature Center

Terradise Nature Center to host special event this weekend

Terradise Nature Center, 1536 Whetstone River Road N., will hold its annual Open Garden & Environmental Art Event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature two hour-long workshops with local Marion County artists who are the center's April artists-in-residence through its Terradise Environmental Arts Residency.

This free community event will feature a workshop called "Wild Hope" by Deborah Jessie from 2-3 p.m., helping kids (and families/caretakers) to identify native flowers — part of a children's book project on native north central Ohio plants Jessie has been working on during her month in-residency.

From 3-4 p.m., there will be a listening workshop/performance by Marion-born, Delaware County musician, painter, writer and soundscape composer Chris Gherman called "Songs of Remembrance." Gherman will share several of the ambient music, soundscape and poetry pieces he's composed during his month-in-residence. He will also lead guests through a live soundwalk/soundscape-gathering activity, to be compiled later into a collective playlist.

Native plant plugs will also be available for purchase from Marengo-based Natives in Harmony, with a portion of proceeds supporting the work of Terradise Nature Center.

Richardson to hold district office hours

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) will be holding office hours in the 86th Ohio House District. Richardson encourages residents to schedule a time they can stop by and share ideas or ask questions.

Richardson will be at the Marion Public Library, 445 E. Church St., on Monday and at the Marysville Division of Police, 1250 W. 5th St., on May 6.

She encourages anyone who would like to speak with her to schedule a meeting with her office at 614-466-8147 or rep86@ohiohouse.gov.

Marion motorists advised of lane closure

The eastbound curb lane of Mount Vernon Avenue, between Claridon Avenue and University Drive, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Eastbound traffic will be maintained in the center lane. A contractor will be working at this location.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Briefs: Two workshops to be held Sunday at Terradise Nature Center

