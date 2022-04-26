Respiratory Therapy Students Awarded Statewide Scholarships
Per the JSU public relations department two respiratory therapy students have been awarded scholarships from the Alabama Society for Respiratory Care. Haley Jones, a junior, was awarded $1,500 while senior Reagan Terry was awarded $1,000. The Alabama Society for Respiratory Care provides continuing education, professional development and networking opportunities for respiratory therapists throughout the state. JSU’s own Ed Goodwin, program director, is the organization’s president-elect.
