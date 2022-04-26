ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, OH

Waverly woman sentenced after she dragged dog tied to her car for a mile on county road

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — A Waverly woman has been given an indefinite ban on owning companion animals after being found guilty of cruelty to animals.

Cynthia Temple-Colburn, of Waverly, was sentenced to 180 days at the Ross County Jail, two years of probation, 200 hours of community service, over $3,000 in fines and an indefinite ban from owning companion animals after being found guilty of fifth-degree felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor first-degree cruelty to animals.

This is the first successfully prosecuted case of felony animal cruelty in Ross County, said Prosecutor Jeffrey Marks. Temple-Colburn was found guilty of dragging a dog on a leash from her vehicle for one mile on a county road in 2021.

Judge: Letters demanded woman be sent to prison 'for as long as humanly possible'

Schmidt said that this case has received local and national attention.

"You'd be amazed at the amount of letters that have been sent to my court asking me to send you to prison for as long as humanly possible because of what happened to that dog," Schmidt said. "I got to be honest with you. If that were in my power, I would do that."

Temple-Colburn waived her right to trial by jury, so Judge Matthew Schmidt determined her guilt. She was indicted and consequently found guilty on the animal cruelty charges in February. She faced restitution, a maximum of 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

She received the maximum fine of $2,500, plus $775.30 restitution for the animal's veterinarian bill. Both amounts will be paid to the Ross County Humane Society.

Temple-Colburn must also forfeit all companion animals in her possession. She has an indefinite ban from owning future companion animals.

"Unless you receive a court order from this court, that allows you to again possess companion animals you can't do so," Schmidt said. "I can assure you that as long as I'm on this bench, that is never going to happen."

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Waverly woman sentenced after she dragged dog tied to her car for a mile on county road

