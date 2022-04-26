Chris Brown & Lil Baby Team Up for 2022 One of Them Ones Tour: See the Dates

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby are heading on the road together this summer. Brown and Baby announced on Tuesday (April 26) that they are joining forces for a joint tour of North America starting in July, with their jaunt around the country to be called the One of Them Ones tour.

“You Got CB & Wham On The Same Tour !! Summer Bout To Be Crazyyy !! Tickets On Sale Friday !!! See Ya Soon @chrisbrownofficial,” the rapper wrote on Instagram, along with the tour’s official poster and list of scheduled dates.

Brown also shared the tour poster to his own Instagram page, simply captioning the post with a red heart emoji and some information about when the tickets will become available. “tickets on sale THURSDAY 10 AM,” the “No Guidance” singer wrote .

The One of Them Ones tour is slated to kick off on July 15 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., and will conclude on Aug. 27 in Las Vegas. Other stops on the tour include Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta as well as New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Lil Baby will not be performing on the Aug. 4 date of the tour, which is scheduled to take place at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale on Thursday (April 28) via Live Nation.

This isn’t the first time that Brown and Baby have worked together. The pair featured on Tory Lanez’s track “Flexible,” which was released in 2018.

See the full list of dates for the One of Them Ones tour below.

