ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

UN: Number of Ukrainians fleeing invasion could be two times higher than initial projections

By Kelsey Carolan
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpoUy_0fKdFtAp00
Tweet

An additional 3 million Ukrainians are expected to flee across the border into neighboring countries by December, with the United Nations now projecting a total of 8.3 million refugees from Russia’s invasion.

To support the projected influx of refugees into neighboring countries like Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia, the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seeking $1.85 billion in aid. Around 5 million people have already fled the country since the war began in February.

“Robust and flexible funding will be crucial to sustaining this solidarity and reaffirming support for the continued protection and inclusion of refugees,” Shabia Mantoo, a UNHCR spokesperson, said Tuesday at a press conference.

Poland is expected to receive the most refugees, with some 4.3 million entries projected this year. Around 2.9 million refugees had entered Poland as of April 23.

“Families have been torn apart, houses and infrastructure have been destroyed, while the trauma of war will have a lasting impact on many of those forced to flee their homes, including women and children who represent some 90 per cent of those forced to flee,” Mantoo said.

The UNHCR’s also estimates that an additional 13 million people are stranded or unable to leave Ukraine due to safety reasons. And around 8 million people remain internally displaced.

The report states that the people who are trapped in areas of “escalating hostilities” are facing potential shortages of food, water, medicine and health care, especially in areas like Mariupol, which has been described as a human catastrophe by the U.N.

Before the invasion, Ukraine had a population of around 44 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#The United Nations#U N#Unhcr
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

549K+
Followers
66K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy