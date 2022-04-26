ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Ashamed’ Ireland Baldwin didn’t talk to parents amid substance abuse issues

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8YNI_0fKdFMUC00
Ireland Baldwin revealed she was “self-medicating” with Xanax and alcohol at the height of her substance abuse issues. Red Table Talk/Facebook

Ireland Baldwin revealed she did not speak to her parents for a year at the height of her substance abuse issues.

The 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger recalled to Willow Smith in a sneak peek of her “Red Table Talk” appearance that she once cut herself off from her loved ones while “self-medicating” with Xanax and alcohol.

“I have a lot of alcoholism and drug addiction in my family,” Ireland told Will Smith’s 21-year-old daughter, who co-hosts the Facebook Watch show.

“I had a night where I went way too far with drinking and taking pills ’cause I couldn’t even go to bed at night,” the model continued, adding that she had “hit a total breaking point.”

Ireland admitted she was “ashamed” of her life at the time.

“I had isolated all of my real friends, isolated my family. I had no control in anything in my life. I tortured myself with my eating disorders that I had,” she remembered.

“I didn’t talk to my parents for like a year. I saw them here and there, but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0YmY_0fKdFMUC00
Ireland said she didn’t talk to her A-list parents for a year.

Ireland said things got so bad that she “became this different person” physically, explaining, “I was, like, emaciated in every way. I was lifeless.”

The DJ is no stranger to speaking candidly about her mental health, having previously revealed her struggles with eating disorders.

Although she has been “free of anorexia and bulimia” for years now, Ireland’s body insecurities “reached a boiling point” earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlD8e_0fKdFMUC00
The model previously revealed her struggles with eating disorders.

“I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on April 6.

“Paparazzi have followed me around for whatever boring reason and have snapped photos all up, in, and around my ass, cellulite, back fat, double chin, tits, you name it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jtklh_0fKdFMUC00
She celebrated being “free of anorexia and bulimia” in an August 2020 post.

She continued, “I have my bad days, of course. But overall, I f**king LOVE food … like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it … I am in the most freeing mental headspace I have ever been in about my body image.”

Ireland’s full “Red Table Talk” episode, which also features mom Basinger, debuts Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Alec’s 7th baby with Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin’s soon-to-be seventh half-sibling is “none of [her] business.” On the heels of her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin announcing they’re expecting another child together, Ireland shared in a four-slide Instagram statement that she’s unbothered by the exponentially growing family and those “alarmingly obsessed” with the “30 Rock” alum. “Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.” Ireland, who is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
E! News

Willow Smith Recalls Having to "Forgive" Mom Jada for Downplaying Her Anxiety Struggle

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith's First Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Slap. Willow Smith is bringing her experience with anxiety to the table. In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, premiering April 27, the "Whip My Hair" singer, 21, sat down to have an open conversation with Ireland Baldwin, 26. During their chat, Willow (whose parents are Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith) and Ireland (daughter to Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin) opened up about grappling with their personal struggles as kids growing up in the public eye.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashamed
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Alec Baldwin jokes baby No. 7 will have an ‘all-American’ name

It’ll be a party in the U.S.A. when the seventh (and allegedly final) Baldwin baby arrives.  Hilaria and Alec Baldwin — who are expecting their seventh child together — joked that their next kid will have an “all-American” name while chatting with guests at Wednesday night’s New York Philharmonic Spring Gala at Alice Tully Hall, a Page Six spy exclusively shares.  Alec, 64, was overheard telling veteran entertainment journalist Tom Murro that they’re going to name their newborn “Babe Ruth or Chase Manhattan” after the baseball legend or the consumer banking company. The couple has chosen traditionally Spanish or Italian names for their...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin reveals that modelling triggered her body image issues: ‘It ruined my brain’

Ireland Baldwin has opened up about anxiety, panic attacks, and body image issues as the model and her Oscar-winning mother, Kim Basinger, guest starred on Red Table Talk. The Facebook Watch series is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, and daughter Willow Smith.During Wednesday’s (27 April) episode, Baldwin — who is also the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin — sat down with Willow Smith to discuss their shared experience with anxiety. Baldwin revealed that her panic attacks were often triggered by her modeling career.“It ruined my brain,” Baldwin told co-host Smith when asked if modeling had triggered her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Malia Obama spends quality time with Sasha’s boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

Fitting in just fine! Sasha Obama’s new boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr. was spotted hanging out with Malia Obama in Los Angeles on Sunday. Malia was seen smoking a cigarette as she bonded with her little sister’s new beau while taking a walk in a public park, pics obtained by the Daily Mail reveal. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was dressed casually in a big T-shirt, baggy jeans and Birkenstock clogs. Meanwhile, Clifton Jr., the son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, wore a navy tracksuit and a backwards baseball cap. The duo appeared to be relaxed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin says father Alec is ‘suffering tremendously’ in the wake of Halyna Hutchins shooting

Ireland Baldwin has again defended her father Alec against the response to the shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger was discussing mental health with Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith,when she was asked about the impact of the media attention on her father.“It’s so heartbreaking,” Ireland said in a new interview broadcast today (27 April) as part of Red Table Talk. “My dad is suffering tremendously and I love him and I can’t imagine what he feels like and what’s running through his head but the entire situation...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

100K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy