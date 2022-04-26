West Virginia active COVID cases keep increasing slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 216 new COVID cases and 21 additional deaths on April 26.

On Monday , 432 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 500,444 (+216) total cases and 6,845 (+21) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 662 (+31) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Some pockets of counties in the U.S., primarily in New York state, are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC. Masks are also now optional on public transportation .

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Tyler County, a 58-year old female from Jefferson County, and an 89-year old female from Randolph County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 73-year old female from Wayne County, a 63-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 95-year old female from Fayette County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Tucker County, a 76-year old female from Logan County, a 79-year old female from Lewis County, a 42-year old female from Putnam County, a 47-year old male from Cabell County, and a 67-year old female from Fayette County. These deaths range from January to April 2022, with four deaths occurring in August, September and November 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (64), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (14), Cabell (31), Calhoun (13), Clay (3), Doddridge (2), Fayette (9), Gilmer (3), Grant (4), Greenbrier (17), Hampshire (13), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (2), Jefferson (30), Kanawha (57), Lewis (1), Lincoln (6), Logan (18), Marion (20), Marshall (18), Mason (6), McDowell (6), Mercer (6), Mineral (9), Mingo (1), Monongalia (44), Monroe (9), Morgan (12), Nicholas (3), Ohio (20), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (7), Preston (10), Putnam (36), Raleigh (48), Randolph (6), Ritchie (3), Roane (1), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (2), Tyler (0), Upshur (10), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (6), Wirt (4), Wood (13), Wyoming (6).

According to the dashboard, 1,126,298 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 973,605 people, or 54.3% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 463,10 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.