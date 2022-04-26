ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Shares Big News On Its Next New Thing

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQJTs_0fKdEuAB00

Each new Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report ship pushes the boundaries set by the previous one. The brand new Wonder of the Seas takes the company's Oasis-class ships to places they have never been.

In addition to being the largest ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas builds upon the neighborhoods concept used on Oasis-class ships. Beside the Boardwalk and Central Park outdoor areas found on its sister ships, Wonder adds a suite neighborhood, which gives Royal Caribbean a new perk to offer its higher-end passengers.

The new ship also has a much-improved adults-only Solarium, a bar on the pool deck that cantilevers over the ocean, and the new Mason Jar southern restaurant and bar concept.

It also offers subtle improvements in room design, with prevalent USB ports (something not found at all on older ships) and space more efficiently used to maximize storage.

No one thing makes Wonder of the Seas revolutionary, but these details taken together make the ship a significant advance over the previous Oasis-class ships.

Now, in addition to the next Oasis-class ship, Utopia of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has begun work on Icon of the Seas, the first ship in the new Icon class.

The company has kept the details of Icon of the Seas close to the vest, but President Michael Bayley offered some important ones at a recent news conference.

Icon of the Seas: What We Know So Far

Royal Caribbean has confirmed that Icon of the Seas will be the first of a new class of ship, with sister ships following in 2025 and 2026. The original ship in the class is currently being built by Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku and it's expected to be delivered by 2023.

In a news release issued after a ceremony celebrating its keel-laying ceremony, the company said this:

Icon will set sail next year with the latest innovations and signature features Royal Caribbean’s teams have imagined and reimagined in bold, new ways, including a shift toward cleaner energy. The first of three Royal Caribbean ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) – the cleanest fossil fuel available to cruise ships today. Combining LNG with a lineup of the cruise line’s proven applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems that repurpose excess energy to help power the ship’s operations, Icon will be the next important step in Royal Caribbean’s journey toward a clean-energy future.

Royal Caribbean has made LNG the focus of what it has shared about the new ship.

Bayley hinted a bit at what's to come with Icon of the Seas in his remarks at the keel-laying ceremony.

“Five years ago, we began dreaming of Icon of the Seas, and now the next phase of this iconic adventure is beginning,” he said. “As this game-changing ship takes shape, the excitement from families and travelers alike, travel advisors and our partners continues to build. Later this year, we’ll reveal the lineup of firsts and favorites that will set a new standard for vacations come fall 2023.”

Royal Caribbean Shares Icon of the Seas Details

Bayley indeed didn't say much there -- but he did deliver one very important piece of info about the new ship during an April 25 news conference in Miami., Cruise Industry News reported.

"Set for fall delivery, the Icon of the Seas will be sailing in the Caribbean," he said. "Additional deployment details will be revealed at a later date, with itineraries going into sale 12 to 18 months before the ship’s first cruise."

Telling people that Icon of the Seas will be deployed from the U.S. for Caribbean sailings tells customers and cruise fans more than you might think. It gives details as to how the ship will be designed.

Wonder of the Seas was built with the idea that it would be deployed in China. Because of that, it has a number of design features -- such as a second casino area ostensibly for high rollers (but not being used that way) -- specific for that market.

Now that the company has decided from which ports Icon of the Seas will be sailing, at least for its initial sailings, the new ship can be built with finishes aimed at American customers.

That's a small detail, but it's important when you consider that a cruise ship serves as a temporary home for passengers. So the little things matter.

Comments / 11

FloridaSouthernCharm
4d ago

last time I was on a cruise the Solarium had children running around in there. Hard to enjoy when parents/grandparents bring their children in there. Age to enter should be at least 18, not 16 and definitely not pre teens!

Reply
4
Camella Black
3d ago

way too much boat for me.all I need is a long chair by the edge to see the water and beer.oh can't forget the sunsets

Reply(1)
3
Related
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Brings Back the Self-Serve Buffet

The cruise ship buffet may be the first thing many people think of when they envision taking a cruise. It's a staple of cruising that has always represented the best and worst of people. On the one hand, buffets give you a chance to sample new foods, have a little...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Say Goodbye to Pandemic Rule

Cruise lines have suffered perhaps worse than other businesses during the pandemic. That's because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has more control over cruise operators than it does airlines, concert venues, or really anything else. The reason is that Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report operate as foreign companies, even though their headquarters are on U.S. soil.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Wonder Of The Seas#Usb#Utopia Of The Seas#Icon Of The Seas
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Changes a Key Policy (You Will Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report adopted what it called "Cruise with Confidence." That policy enabled customers to book cruises and cancel them as late as 48 hours before departure. If you canceled, you could opt for a refund or a "Future Cruise Credit."
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lakeland Gazette

10 Changes DeSantis Has Ordered For Disney World

Florida legislature has revoked Disney’s self-governing status which means that some bold new changes are on the way. Disneyland in California will remain a popular site for human trafficking but the Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL is going to experience a dramatic overhaul. Take a look at these...
ORLANDO, FL
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
Idaho8.com

The world’s most over-the-top cruise ship cabins

What’s it like sailing the seas at the very height of luxury?. The most lavish suites on cruise ships fuse the best cutting-edge technology with the timeless luxury of 24-hour butler service, catering to your every whim. The world’s most incredible floating accommodations all have one thing in common:...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy