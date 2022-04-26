ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

United Way: Expanding a little-known tax break can have a big impact | Opinion

By Star-Ledger Guest Columnist
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a nation, we spend a lot of time talking about what doesn’t work. While that’s necessary, it can overshadow what does work and hamper our ability to strengthen and expand policies that make a difference in the lives of New Jersey residents. In New Jersey, 800,000...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

As the expanded child tax credit draws to a close, yet another study highlights its positive impact

Parents who received advance payments of the expanded child tax credit last year should see the remaining half of that credit in their refunds this year. But the expansion was temporary, part of the Joe Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. A push by Democrats to make it permanent isn’t going anywhere in Congress, despite growing evidence that the expanded credit has made a big difference for families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

Child Tax Credit: Advocates propose new way to expand monthly payments for parents

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan last spring, the maximum child tax credit (CTC) amount was temporarily raised through the end of 2021. Parents also had the option to receive the credit in monthly advance payments instead of in a lump sum during tax season. As a result, millions of families received up to $300 per child each month between July and December 2021.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jersey#Legal Services#Eitc
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Way
CBS News

American families need to earn $35.80 an hour just to make ends meet. Few earn that.

Decades of stagnant wages, rising costs and frequent economic crises in the U.S. have put millions of Americans close to the financial edge. Just to make ends meet, a family with one adult and two children needs to earn an average of $35.80 an hour — a level of income that is beyond what most households across the country are earning, according to a new study from the 2022 County Health Rankings.
ECONOMY
yourerie

Your Money: How taxes can affect your retirement account

There have been many changes in the workplace over the past couple of years which has many people thinking about retirement. If you are planning on retiring this year, you may need to develop a tax strategy. Here to look at how taxes can affect your retirement account is Roland...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Atlantic

$100 Million to Cut the Time Tax

A mother in Louisiana is struggling to pay her bills and decides to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps. She starts to fill out the state’s 26-page, 8,350-word application. Page one instructs her to distinguish between SNAP and two other programs, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and the Kinship Care Subsidy Program, providing a schematic on what to fill out depending on which she wants to apply for. Page three lets her know that she needs to collect paperwork or data in up to 13 different categories—pharmacy printouts from the past three months, four pay stubs, baptismal certificates, proof of who lives in the home. Page six includes details on drug court and “alternatives to abortion”; page seven outlines the penalties if she misuses her benefits by, for example, spending them on a cruise ship or at a psychic. Page 15 asks her to detail her income from 24 different sources; page 16 asks about 14 different housing expenses; page 19 asks about 10 types of assets members of her family might own. The process is invasive, time-consuming, and confusing. She might never finish the application. If she does, she could be rejected for doing the paperwork wrong.
LOUISIANA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy