DRIVER INJURED IN ROUTE 310 ROLLOVER CRASH

UPDATE: Inez Foulk has been found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. She and her biological mother, Courtney Foulk, who does not have custody of Inez, were found at a gas station off Interstate 95 in Virginia after a citizen had seen the missing-person advisory shared by police and spotted the vehicle apparently disabled at a gas station, according to police. Inez was to remain in custody of social services in Virginia until she can be picked up by Lehigh County Children and Youth Services, police said. Courtney Foulk was to be held in Virginia pending extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges, police said.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO