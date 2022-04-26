WEST HICKORY WOMAN VICTIMIZED BY SCAM

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Tyrone man who allegedly took $5,000 from a homeowner to re-side a home and never did the work. Police say that Ronald Snyder, 59, offered to do the re-siding of a home in Antis Township in Blair County back in August 2021. The man […]
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Forest County woman was recently scammed out of $21,800.00 by an individual who claimed to be a lawyer. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between 2:23 p.m. on March 29, 2022, and 9:00 p.m. on April 1, 2022. Police say...
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report in which a known male was reportedly threatened at knifepoint, along Southwest Blvd. in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Thursday, April 21, around 9:16 p.m. According to police, the...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
A 30-year-old mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined she "negligently contributed to the death” of her six-day-old son in 2021, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. State police were called to a report of an unresponsive infant in the 1300 block of...
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
