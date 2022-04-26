ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

At Least Three Injured In Separate Wrecks Early Tuesday Morning

wxbc1043.com
 2 days ago

UNDATED (04/26/22) — Two separate wrecks in Breckinridge County early Tuesday morning have sent at least three people to hospital for treatment of injuries. The first occurred just before 4:30 in the 16000...

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

Wave 3

KSP: Man killed in crash with Mack truck in Breckinridge Co.

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after crashing into a Mack truck in Breckinridge County on Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers were called to the crash on US 60 near Irvington around 4:52 a.m. central time, according to a news release. Early investigation revealed 50-year-old...
IRVINGTON, KY
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
Wave 3

Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Taylorsville Road Saturday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on Taylorsville Road at Houston Boulevard, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Southern Indiana women have been arrested after deputies found them inside vacant home without the owners permission. Around 5;15 a.m. Saturday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Marion Martin Road on a report of people being inside a home that was vacant. Deputies found the women - Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown - in the house.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
WLFI.com

Indiana Beach employee injured in accident

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — An employee of Indiana Beach is hospitalized after being shocked by a power line. According to White County Sheriff, Bill Brooks, 52-year-old Travis Wilson, of Monticello, was in a lift bucket when it happened on Monday afternoon. Wilson was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.
MONTICELLO, IN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy Collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death released for juvenile in shooting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released new information on a juvenile who died earlier this week. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has determined that Kaden Vera’s cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head. EPD says that they have no evidence that anyone was with Vera at […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Body of Kentucky diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events. People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.
LOUISVILLE, KY

