ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Shares Are Soaring Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Korea’s LX Group looked to acquire Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX to create synergy with the group’s foundry affiliate, the KED Global reports. Magnachip is the second-largest DDIC chipmaker with a 30% market share....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

United Rentals: Q1 Earnings Insights

United Rentals URI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 14.83%, reporting an EPS of $5.73 versus an estimate of $4.99. Revenue was up $467.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Cenovus Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE CVE reported a first-quarter basic EPS of C$0.81 compared to C$0.10 in 1Q21. Q1 total revenues increased to C$16.2 billion from C$13.7 billion in the previous quarter, driven by higher average realized sales prices for the company's products across the Upstream and Downstream businesses. The total...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lx Group#Ked Global#Ddic#Lg Group#Lx Semicon Co#Ebitda
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Coca-Cola Stock Hits Record High After Topping Q1 Earnings Forecast Amid 'Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report shares hit a record high Monday after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings, while confirming its full-year profit and sales forecasts, amid what the iconic drinks group called a "highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment". Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

Upstart grew revenue 264% in 2021 as it continues to disrupt the loan industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Although gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Seagate Technology shares rise on earnings view

Seagate Technology Holdings STX, +4.85% shares rose 1.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the data storage products company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 to $2.10 a share and revenue of $2.8 billion, plus or minus $150 million. Wall Street analysts currently expected Seagate to earn $2.06 a share on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The company also said third-quarter net income increased to $346 million, or $1.56 a share, from $329 million, or $1.39 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.8 billion from $2.73 billion. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.87 a share on revenue of $2.8 billion. Seagate shares are down 29.9% in 2022, compared to a drop of 12.4% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Penske Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Penske Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 26.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.76 versus an estimate of $3.77. Revenue was up $1.20 billion from...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Teleflex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Teleflex TFX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teleflex beat estimated earnings by 4.73%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.75. Revenue was up $7.79 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 AI Growth Stocks With 101% to 339% Upside, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SM Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

SM Energy SM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SM Energy beat estimated earnings by 17.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.69. Revenue was up $415.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy